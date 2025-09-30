Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $491.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.