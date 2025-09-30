Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $491.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

