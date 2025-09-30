Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 3,515 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 201.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average is $285.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.