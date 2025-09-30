Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 15,372 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGIT stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.