Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 83.46% from the stock’s previous close.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $326.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.76. Strategy has a 12-month low of $157.02 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,783.54. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,062,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,783,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,027,000 after acquiring an additional 495,278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,211,000 after acquiring an additional 456,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.