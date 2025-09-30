BFI Infinity Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

BFI Infinity Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

