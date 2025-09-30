K2 Financial Inc. Acquires 2,574 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

K2 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,197,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.