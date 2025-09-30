Inventiva’s (IVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.26% from the company’s current price.

IVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Inventiva stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

