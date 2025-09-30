iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

