HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

ADP opened at $292.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

