Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

