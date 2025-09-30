Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,066 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $57,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,778,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,230,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,615,000 after buying an additional 1,786,072 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after buying an additional 1,661,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 1,557,053 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

