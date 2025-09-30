Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

