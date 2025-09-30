Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,150,000 after acquiring an additional 502,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

