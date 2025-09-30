Greenleaf Trust Sells 114 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $694.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $708.67 and a 200-day moving average of $690.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

