Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

