Greenleaf Trust Has $28.18 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $273.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.