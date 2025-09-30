Greenleaf Trust Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

