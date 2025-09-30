Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,963 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $104,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.9%

BATS EFG opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

