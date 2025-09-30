Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT) Announces Earnings Results

Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.69) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:OVCT opened at GBX 22 on Tuesday. Oberon AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 17.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 million and a P/E ratio of -194.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Andrew bought 92,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £20,349.78. Also, insider John Beaumont bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £9,900. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 227,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,478. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

