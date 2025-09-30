Hyperliquid Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.00 Billion (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for about $44.91 or 0.00039744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperliquid has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $15.00 billion and $420.78 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,584,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,584,316 with 336,685,219 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 44.47581112 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $419,908,742.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

