Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $0.0907 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.00 million and $10.92 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 259,748,730.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.09113932 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $11,011,732.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

