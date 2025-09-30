Sui Price Tops $3.21 (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $11.47 billion and $920.61 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui was first traded on April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,568,833,706 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io. Sui’s official website is sui.io.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,568,833,706.3227763 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 3.25357541 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 786 active market(s) with $1,032,893,327.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

