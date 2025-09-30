Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SDY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

