SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 545,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after acquiring an additional 461,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

