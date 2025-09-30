Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103,011.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 259,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

