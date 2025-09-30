BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,511 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $92,932,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after buying an additional 907,276 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.3%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

