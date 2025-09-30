Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IEF opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.