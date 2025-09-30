Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11,895.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 114,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.