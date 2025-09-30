Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,831,000 after acquiring an additional 641,158 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,999,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $732,826,000 after purchasing an additional 454,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 265,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

