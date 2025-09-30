Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Insider Duncan Black Buys 750,000 Shares

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.

Amphion Innovations Stock Up 10.9%

LON:AMP opened at GBX 2.39 on Tuesday. Amphion Innovations Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50.

Amphion Innovations Company Profile

Ampeak Energy is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. Ampeak Energy owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. Ampeak Energy is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

