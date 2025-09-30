Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Insider Duncan Black Buys 750,000 Shares

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.
Amphion Innovations Stock Up 10.9%
LON:AMP opened at GBX 2.39 on Tuesday. Amphion Innovations Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50.
Amphion Innovations Company Profile
