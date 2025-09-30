Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 50,040 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.9% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

