Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 12,861 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,672,000 after acquiring an additional 760,201 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.