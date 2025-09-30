Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $421.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $422.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.25.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

