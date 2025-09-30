SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

