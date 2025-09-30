Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $465.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.85. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

