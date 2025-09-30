Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,680.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.85. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

