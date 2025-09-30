Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 692 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $223.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

