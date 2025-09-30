Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Releases Earnings Results

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Active Energy Group Stock Up 8.0%

AEG stock opened at GBX 0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £482,140.20, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.92. Active Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 0.03 and a one year high of GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Active Energy Group

In other Active Energy Group news, insider Pankaj Rajani acquired 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £529,411.77. Also, insider Paul Elliott bought 5,527,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £497,430. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,895,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,234,747. Insiders own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

