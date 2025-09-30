Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,173.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,023.07. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,182.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.93.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

