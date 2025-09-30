One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.