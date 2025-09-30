Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

ORLY opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

