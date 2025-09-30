FMB Wealth Management Sells 6,867 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

FMB Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

