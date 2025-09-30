Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

