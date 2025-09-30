Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

