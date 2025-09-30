Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,314.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107,428.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Barclays cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.