Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

