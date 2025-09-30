GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 769.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 248,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

