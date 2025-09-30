Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 162,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

