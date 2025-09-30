FMB Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

FMB Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,636,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,118,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,545,000 after acquiring an additional 505,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,222,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

