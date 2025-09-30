Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 78.63%.The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

